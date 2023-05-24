The Fast and Furious star has spoken out in support of the Writers Guild of America’s walkout by its union members, even though it could be a setback for the action franchise and other movies.

The 55-year-old insists that Hollywood needs to get used to AI technology because it’s becoming the “new norm”.

Speaking at Universal Studios Hollywood for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser, Diesel is quoted by Sky News as saying: “I think we’re entering a very interesting age where we’re going to have to consider things like AI, and sooner or later we’re going to have to ask those questions.”

He continued: “And I think putting the writers’ debate on the table is a step forward for all of us in every occupation to start anticipating or figuring out how we’re all going to adopt this new norm and this new technology.”