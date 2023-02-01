Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi penned a moving tribute to her late friend Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. Kryst, who was also an attorney, model and television correspondent, died on January 30, 2022, at the age of 30.

According to Variety, her death was ruled a suicide by the New York City medical examiner’s office, after she jumped from a building. To mark the first anniversary of Kryst’s tragic death, Tunzi shared a cute video of her and her bestie in their matching denim and wrote: “That one time I arrived and we were matching because synergy baby!😍” “I can’t believe today marks a year since we lost you,” she added.

The Eastern Cape-born beauty also urged fans to seek professional help when necessary. Just like you wanted, we will always take a moment to remind people to seek help and take care of their mental health always. Hope you’re resting easy, Queen. We love you forever and always, my friend❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) April Simpkins also remembered her daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a series of fond memories with Kryst, she captioned the post: “A year ago the day started off like any other. I had no idea that would be your first day in heaven. I’ve missed you every day baby girl. Thank you for being with me in some of my loneliest moments. Thank you for bringing so many amazing and wonderful people into my life.