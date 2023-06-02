Luvalot Monroe presents Miss and Mr Prima Diva LGBTI Delft 2023 pageant at Delft Civic Centre on Friday. Entry is R100 including your cooler box and the time is 6pm.

Heavy Levels Entertainment presents The Mashup Get together at Enigma Lounge on Saturday. Featuring a hot lineup such as DJ Mielo, DJ Justin, HB Funk and DJ Rello. Doors open at 7pm and ladies drink for free from 9pm till 10pm. Entry is R50 for all but R30 for ladies till 10pm.