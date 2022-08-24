Hollywood star Olivia Wilde has hit out at mense who have a lot to say about her and berk Harry Styles’ relationship. Joining the former One Direction singer in his interview with Rolling Stone, the actress, 38, said she didn’t understand hateful comments about her but admitted most of Styles’ followers were “true champions of kindness”.

Styles, 28, said spiteful comments about mum-of-two Wilde “obviously” don’t make him “feel good”. She said: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there. “I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”