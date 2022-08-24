Hollywood star Olivia Wilde has hit out at mense who have a lot to say about her and berk Harry Styles’ relationship.
Joining the former One Direction singer in his interview with Rolling Stone, the actress, 38, said she didn’t understand hateful comments about her but admitted most of Styles’ followers were “true champions of kindness”.
Styles, 28, said spiteful comments about mum-of-two Wilde “obviously” don’t make him “feel good”.
She said: “What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re referencing is that that kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts out there.
“I don’t personally believe the hateful energy defines his fan base at all. The majority of them are true champions of kindness.”
The couple were first photographed at the wedding of the “As It Was” manager and close friend Jeffrey Azoff in January last year, after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.
Styles added he had dreaded the thought of telling potential partners they may be exposed to skinner and attacks on social media.
“Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real but anyway, what do you want to eat’?”