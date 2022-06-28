Britney Spears’ ex-husband is set for trial after allegedly breaking into her home on the day of her wedding to Sam Asghari. Jason Alexander has been charged with felony stalking, as well as trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

He also streamed a video of the incident at the property in Calabasas, California, on Instagram Live. The 40-year-old has pleaded not guilty on all the charges. Ventura County Judge David R Worley ruled in a preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence against him on the felony stalking charge to hold him and take it to trial.

His bail has been set at $100 000 (about R1.6 million), and he is set to appear in court again on July 12. Alexander, who Britney famously married in Las Vegas in 2004 for just 55 hours before they had their union annulled, has been banned from contacting her through any form of communication, including calls, texts and social media. FACING A TRIAL: Ex Jason Alexander, 40 During the hearing on Monday, security guard Richard Eubeler said Alexander tried to get through her locked bedroom door on June 9.

He testified: “He started reaching into his right pocket… I drew my weapon and held it to my chest.” Eubeler added that Alexander went into the game room and he followed him, shutting the door behind them. He added: “He was just yelling for Britney. He said, ‘F*** it. I’m going back inside the way I came'.”

He claimed Alexander broke a handle to a door Eubeler was holding shut with his foot. Judge Worley said: “It’s been established that he appears to be a continuing threat, given the efforts he went through to insert himself into this event.” Britney was previously granted a protective order against her ex-husband, which has been extended to June 13, 2025.