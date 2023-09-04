When Beyoncé asked mense to dress in fabulous silver for her new show, Gabrielle Union put her mooi lyfie on shimmering display. Union stunned in a sheer, silver rokkie with a matching thong and bra underneath during her Friday night out to see Beyoncé’s first night of her Renaissance tour in Los Angeles.

“This is a reminder, in case you needed it,” the Hollywood actress wrote alongside snaps and videos posted to Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The featured video showcased a glam Union striking a pose as the elevator doors opened in front of her. The actress gave a little catwalk before glancing at the camera.

Her sheer dress, which also included a delicate hood, was complemented with a small Valentino silver handbag, and matching silver platforms. Union’s make-up also followed suit, as the Bring It On star rocked silver eyeshadow, finishing off her attire with stacked silver bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) In another photo, the 50-year-old – who previously clapped back at trolls who slammed her for wearing revealing clothing – turned around to flash her thong-clad hol for the camera.

The actress, who is married to former NBA star Dwyane Wade, donned her all-silver get-up at the request of the Queen Bey herself. SHOWTIME: Beyoncé on stage The Halo hitmaker, 41, requested last month via Instagram that her fans wear “most fabulous silver fashions” to her world tour. “My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote.