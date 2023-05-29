Beyonce paid tribute to Tina Turner for paving the way — just one day after fans slammed the Drunk In Love singer for “mocking” the late songstress’ history of domestic abuse. While in Paris for her Renaissance tour on Friday, Beyoncé told the sold-out crowd to “scream so [Turner] can feel your love”.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner,” the 41-year-old continued. “Cause I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance. I also feel very blessed to be here to perform once again.” The Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll died on Wednesday after a long battle with an unknown illness. She was 83 years old.

More on this You were simply the best! Tributes pour in for Rock and Soul diva Tina Turner

MY RESPECT: Beyoncé gave props to Tina Despite Bey’s sweet tribute to the late singer, she is currently innie sop with many Turner fans, after a song lyric that mocks her abusive history with ex-husband Ike Turner resurfaced on Twitter. Bey’s husband Jay-Z’s rap on their hit song Drunk In Love, gooies: “Beat the box up, like Mike in ’97, I bite / I’m Ike Turner, turn up baby, no, I don’t play / Baby, no, I don’t play, now eat the cake, Anna Mae / Said eat the cake, Anna Mae!” The line reportedly referenced a dispute Ike once had with Tina, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock, over a piece of cake.

“I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that Drunk in Love lyric making fun of Tina Turner’s abuse from Ike…,” one person tweeted. I keep thinking about how disrespectful it was for Jay-Z and Beyonce to have that 'Drunk in Love' lyric making fun of Tina Turner's abuse from Ike... — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) May 24, 2023 Another posted a screenshot of the lyric, “A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on Drunk in Love say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her.” “Reflecting on Tina’s legacy, I’ve always been surprised + disappointed how her being a domestic violence survivor somehow always turned into a joke, esp. in rap music,” a third wrote.

A reminder that Jay-Z and Beyoncé on ‘Drunk in Love’ say these words, mocking Tina Turner (Anna Mae) being beaten up by Ike Turner, & ref the moment he pushed her face into her celebration cake to abuse her.



Tina said she ‘wasn’t surprised’ Jay-Z had compared himself to Ike 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoTA5p305L — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) May 24, 2023 “That’s one reason I don’t play Drunk in Love often, because of Jay Z’s verse + his reference to ‘eat the cake.’” It appears even Tina had a problem with the lyrics. When the New York Times asked her about the song in 2019, she flatly replied, “Yeah, I’m not surprised.” Despite the diss, Beyoncé had niks but praise for Turner following her death.