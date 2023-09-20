A singing duo from Mitchells Plain has collaborated with an American Christian hip hop artist for a “motivational track dedicated to the men”. Monicha and Lushion Adams, aka Emcee F.I.F, from Lentegeur recorded the gospel track titled You Got Me, featuring BumpsINF.

The song was released last week and according to the pair, the track is an encouragement to men and the struggles they face. “My husband wanted to speak up for men because it is usually women who vent about what they are going through and it is very difficult for a man to open up about and be vulnerable about their struggles and their feelings,” Monicha said. “In the song, BumpsINF is speaking about how he feels that God is distant from him but he is having this internal battle knowing that God is there, but feeling differently as he is not able to speak out loud about it.”

‘You Got Me’ featuring Bumps INF Monicha, 25, is a model while Lushion, 29, is also the founder of Mitchells Plain Krump. They came together in 2018 and have since released 10 songs. You Got Me is their second international collaboration. Lushion has been a fan of BumpsINF since 2015 and decided to DM him on Instagram.