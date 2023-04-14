A photographer says he thought it was a belated April Fools’ joke when a bride demanded a refund on her wedding photos because she and her husband got divorced. Lance Romeo says the wedding took place four YEARS ago, and the woman said she wanted her money back as she doesn’t need the photos anymore.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Lance, 34, from Midrand in Johannesburg, says in 2019 he did the videography and photography for the couple’s wedding in Durban, and they were very happy with the work he produced. He says he charged the couple R15 000 for the job and the groom still negotiated him down to R12 000. “I was not sure how to feel, I kept thinking that I am getting pranked and waiting for her to say it’s a joke so I didn’t take it seriously at first.

“To my surprise, she wanted a refund for pictures I took four years ago.” In WhatsApp exchanges between Lance and the bride, she states that she is “entitled to demand a refund” as it was not stipulated in his contract that she could not. DEMAND: Bride’s troue took place four years ago. Pictures: Supplied In addition, she felt that as he runs a business, he should be able to grant refunds.

“You did a wonderful job on them (pictures) but they went to waste as we are now divorced, I will need a refund of the amount we paid you because we don’t need them anymore,” said the bride. SERIOUS: WhatsApp exchanges.Pictures: Supplied Lance refused and she threatened him with legal action. “Her lawyer contacted me the next day but I could hear he wasn’t taking it seriously because he was giggling and laughing,” says Lance.

“He told me that I don’t have anything to worry about, he’s going to advise his client not to pursue the case because she will lose money.” He says he decided to post their exchange on social media as he felt it was absurd. “She knows the messages are trending because she said that she thought we are going to sort it out personally and called me childish, and threatened to sue me for defamation of character but I did not mention anything that would give people a clue (as to who she is).”