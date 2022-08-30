The pop star took home three awards from the glitzy ceremony in Newark, New Jersey including the coveted Video of the Year for All Too Well (10-minute version) (Taylor’s version) – making her the first artist to win the prize three times and the first to win for a video they directed themselves.

She also won for Best Longform Video and Best Direction for the short film which starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Picking up the Best Direction prize, she told mense at the Prudential Center: “I’m so honoured to have been recognised alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category, and I just want to say I am so heartened by the fact that, for the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in this video of the year category are women.”

Swift added: “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans.”