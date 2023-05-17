The Grammy winner was performing Bad Blood when she reprimanded them for the way they were dealing with a female fan, who Taylor insisted “wasn’t doing anything wrong”, in fan footage circulated online.

Taylor Swift paused her performance to yell “stop” at a security guard in order to help a fan at her Philadelphia concert.

Several fans tweeted that the gig-goer was simply trying to take a picture of the pop superstar onstage at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

However, the fan, whose TikTok username is @caityg33, has since claimed the member of security was escorted out of the venue and that the Anti-Hero hitmaker later offered her and her friends some free tickets to her “Eras Tour” show.

She said in a clip on the video-sharing platform: “I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night.