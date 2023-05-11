Cape Town artist Jade Braaf, aka Siris, has released his debut music video for his track Stack It Up, and says the music industry needs to watch out for a coloured laaitie who is here to stay. Siris from Tafelsig was nominated as Final Nominee Male Artists of the Year at the 2022 Cape Town Artist Awards and although he did not win, he said just being in the mix was an achievement.

“For so long the same names have been mentioned in the South African industry. It's basically just Youngsta that made it in the industry as a coloured coming from Cape Town and also our legend AKA,” Siris explained. “Artists making it big right now are all coming from Jozi and all these other places, but Cape Town artists never seem to be shining. “Therefore I’ve arrived to make a change and represent my city by taking over the South African music industry.

“I’m doing this not for fame and views but to inspire the kids that come out of similar areas as me, to show them not to give up on your dreams and to work hard.” Siris said his music has been taking off this year. The music video for Stack It Up dropped on May 3.