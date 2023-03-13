Comedian Alfred Adriaan shared his excitement on social media when he announced he had been selected to take part in an international comedy festival being held in Australia and New Zealand. Adriaan broke the news on Instagram: “I can finally say it: after many years of trying to come to New Zealand, I have been selected to be in the NZ Comedy Festival. Listen, this has been a long time coming. I’ve been struggling, but finally its here. NZ Comedy Festival, I am coming to your shores.”

Adriaan continued: “You need to build up a reputation and prove that you can sell tickets and have an audience that will come, but that doesn’t necessarily make you a shoo-in to get a slot, because they reserve slots for people who can sell out shows. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Adriaan (@alfredadriaan) “Being an international act coming from South Africa, they’re going to give preference to local guys because they have big local audiences. “I’ve been working with people in Australia for years, and after five years I could use those references and my resumé grew. This year, after four years of trying, I submitted again and I’m finally in a space where they will take a chance with me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Adriaan (@alfredadriaan) “I will be leaving early May to the end of May, I will be going to Australia and then to New Zealand. Those comedy festivals in New Zealand and Australia are of a high standard. They are the best in class, and nobody just gets on this list of acts.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfred Adriaan (@alfredadriaan) Adriaan said he owed part of his comedy success to social media: “My comedy was really helped by social media. I’ve been a comedian for 12 years, and social media was instrumental in taking my comedy to the next level. “At first, I was adamant on building my ability, and I worked on that for many years. Then I started doing social media, and that took off just before Covid, and that was a good vessel to take me to international audiences.”