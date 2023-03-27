Kaapstad rapper and gospel artist, Ricardo Tango aka CardyCPT has released a new track with a message for young men in Cape Town. He said that the track titled Jongman is to inspire the youth who feel that they are caught up in a situation of choosing between good and evil.

“The goal is to encourage young men to become aware of how easily life can go down the wrong path if you are not well rooted in God,” CardyCPT explains. “There are many things that negatively influence young men and the goal is to reach the ears of those young men to ultimately become better men in society.” “The song talks about being strong and manifesting strength through positivity and making the decision to follow the words of God to become better in life by being skillful due to rejection of sin, or becoming bekeer.”

He adds that the inspiration for this track comes from looking deep into his own weaknesses and addressing it and being brave enough to share it. “I am basically talking about myself, the struggles I endured and now I want to give a message to the young people, especially the young men of Cape Town, to try and avoid the potholes that I went through,” says Cardy. “God is a very important part of the message, I only accepted God a year ago in my life and before that I went through so many things.