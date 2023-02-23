Rapper and gospel artist Ricardo Tango, aka Cardy CPT, is inspiring young mense to turn their lives around and choose God through his latest single, Tiendes. The 36-year-old muso from Philippi says his inspiration comes from looking deep into his own understanding of hardships that only God could help him with.

He is preaching against gangsterism, drugs, violence and oppression in society, and adds that his musical talent also allows him “to paint verbal memoirs” of personal life experiences which are documented in his music. TITHES: Tiendes is about being open to God’s blessings “The song Tiendes talks about tithing; when you pay your tithes you are opening yourself up to God’s blessings, so I want to be open to receive God’s blessings and be open for God to use me in return to be a blessing,” Cardy CPT explains, Ricardo says he started writing gospel music after he gave his heart to Christ on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

“At this stage in life I am on a spiritual journey and I use my art to express that. “My journey is about transformation, hope, positivity, pain, dreams, friends, and much more, with many different styles and incorporations of melodies while learning and growing is always presented in his upward progression,” he adds. “I was born and bred in Mitchells Plain but reside in Philippi and I see all the drugs and violence.