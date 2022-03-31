A living legend who’s still making a name for himself after decades in the music industry is launching a new single.

Singer Sly Helluva Guy’s new song is called Gwalla My, a groovy hip hop funk dancefloor single featuring rapper K Kinetic of the Broederbond Hip Hop Movement and soul singer Uncle Kim from the band Da Ballies.

The 49-year-old became famous as the lead singer and rapper of the group Funny Carp, and was instrumental in writing most of their hits like Die Pille en die Dagga and Almal is Vrek.

Their Dallah Flet debut album sold close to 20 000 copies, while Sopnat, their second album that reached gold status, produced the hits Skarumba, Duidelik, Boesman Lambada and Moeder.

Sly, whose real name is Adiel Davids, was born and raised on the Cape Flats and for the past five years he’s been quietly producing his own music in his home studio in Athlone.

He has done various collaborations such as Boeberaand with Daltjies and Kapparangs, and a parody of Justin Bieber’s Peaches song.

Sly attracted attention during the lockdown when he produced the Skuif parody, to the tune of George Michael’s hit Faith, singing about the ban on entjies during lockdown.

Earlier this year, Sly recorded a hip hop number called Malletjie in his typical comical style.

The song was recorded with Junant Peterson who has since passed away from a Covid-related illness

Sly tells Daily Voice: “It’s an honour for me to still be doing hip hop tracks.

“Back in the day, people didn’t see Funny Carp as a hip hop group because we never professed to be one, but I was the rap element“I wrote most of the rap and lyrics to the songs. I want Cape Town to stand together with their hip hop artists, Jozi is thriving but in Cape Town we are rather fighting each other.”

The launch of Gwalla My will take place on Thursday night at Las Vegas Lounge in Mitchells Plain .

To celebrate this occasion, Best of Ekapa Hip Hop brings Sly Helluva Guy from Athlone and Dik Tollie from Mitchells Plain live on stage together for the first time.

Also on the bill is rapper Craig O and comedian Ashley Pienaar, with DJ Ryan 5th Element. Entry is R50.

