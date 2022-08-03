Local actor, TV presenter and comedian Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi is furious after a recent interview with Police Minister Bheki Cele on eNCA. Ngesi slammed Cele on social media and had the support of other celebrities who stood with him.

The minister appeared in a live eNCA interview with anchors Thulasizwe Simelane and Sally Burdett on July 29, where he addressed the horror gang-rape of eight women near a mine dump in Krugersdorp. Since the incident more than 67 illegal miners were arrested. The rape victims were part of a crew filming a music video. In the interview Cele said: “One woman was raped by 10 men, one by eight, one by six, (another) by four… three… the one 19-year-old was lucky, if it is lucky … (she) was raped by one man.”

This sparked anger on social media. Ngesi said: “Dear women, you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to f**k off!” Dear women , you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to fuck off! pic.twitter.com/lJhWwaXBvm — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 2, 2022 An emotional Ngesi told IOL Entertainment: “My narrative is that men need to do more, my narrative is that we are continuously failing women in society and when the minister of police says such a statement, it shows you the state of this flipping country, women are on their own.”

Reacting to Ngesi’s tweet, Rowlene_sa said: “No shame hey we really are in hell - Absolutely terrifying - are they actually stupid is this all an act I don’t understand.” Media personality Jonathan Boynton-Lee said: “We’re living in a horror movie and ANC are the writers.” Masterrusson wrote: “Can you be so uneducated - 10 men is 10 times - ANC MUST FALL!!!!.”