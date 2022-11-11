A group of people have called for Aden Thomas’ TV show on kykNET & Kie to be cancelled because, they say, it paints coloured mense in a bad light. The call to can Sê Jou Sê was reiterated this week after the guest appearance of Reverend Oscar Bougardt, known for his controversial stance against LGBTQI+ mense.

Snippets of the show, which airs on Saturday evenings, have gone viral been circulating on social media, and Quinton Adams took to Facebook to express his disgust with the show, saying that it discriminates against coloured, working-class folk. “It is humiliating poor working-class people which makes us the laughing stock of South Africa,” Quinton said. “It’s condescending and breaking people down. Is that the kind of society that kykNET wants to build? “The fundamental thing about this program is the narrative which is out of order.

“People’s struggles and pain has become entertainment because it is stereotyping, it’s a form of discrimination and it’s exposing the vulnerability of working-class people. It breaks down people’s dignity.” UPSET: Facebook user Quinton Adams The show is hosted by Thomas, who invites guests to air their views about various issues, and allows the audience to comment freely. There is also a “judge” picked from the audience, who can at any time intervene to clarify comments.

In a clip from Saturday’s show, a gay audience member tells Reverend Bougardt that he is not confused about his sexuality, and that his parents did not give birth to a confused child. Bougardt replies: “Jy lyk soos jou pa maar jy wil pee soos jou ma.” When the Daily Voice spoke to Bougardt, he said that he felt attacked on the show. “I feel they specifically got an audience to side with the LGBTQ whatever alphabet they are using, to justify their rubbish and they are denying it. But I can say even Aden was also one-sided as a host, he was not neutral at all,” he said. “Whenever he asked me a question, it was like he was attacking me.”