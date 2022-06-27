A Game of Thrones sequel is coming! Emilia Clarke, who played the Mother of Dragons in the world’s most-watched TV series, and author George R. R. Martin have confirmed as much.

In an interview with the BBC, the British actress revealed that series co-star Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow in the spin-off of the fantasy series. HINT: George R. R. Martin “He has told me about it. And I know it exists,” the 35-year-old told the BBC. “It’s happening.” Realizing she may have praat haar bek verby, she continued: “It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, also confirmed a new series is in its planning stages on his blog last week. “Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development,” he wrote, adding that the working title was simply “SNOW” and that it was Kit who proposed the idea to Martin and company. HBO has yet to confirm whether it has given the project the green light and Kit, 35, has yet to release a statement.

But will Emilia, who played Daenerys Targaryen, appear in the Snow show? “No, I think I’m done,” she laughed. GoT concluded with Snow discovering that he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne and then killing Daenerys, after which he left Westeros and ventured North of the Wall with pet wolf Ghost and the Wildlings to start a new path.