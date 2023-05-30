Selena Gomez’s heated conversation with a security guard was caught on camera this past weekend.
The actress was heading into Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop at the Stade de France in Paris when she stopped to yell at a man trailing her.
In a fan’s Twitter footage shared over the weekend, he pointed in another direction as the Wizards of Waverly Place alum looked visibly kwaad with him.
Selena Gomez defended a fan from being pushed by her own security guard.❤️— Forgella (@Forgella26) May 28, 2023
Selena defended her fans so strongly!!!#SelenaGomez #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/H2nsK3VGTO
Page Six reached out to Gomez’s mense for comment on the interaction but received niks feedback.
Social media users have speculated that the ou was part of Gomez’s personal security detail, as he was spotted following her in multiple videos throughout the concert.
While some claim the 30-year-old was angry about “running late”, others praised her for “defend[ing] her fans” from the bodyguard after he was allegedly “rough” with them.
One Twitter user posted a video of the man holding Gomez’s friend Raquelle Stevens back that same evening.
“This literally proves he pushed people around last night lmao,” the fan wrote, with another calling him “too aggressive”.
Gomez was one of many A-listers attending Beyoncé’s show, two weeks after her tour kicked off on May 10.
Natalie Portman, Kris Jenner and Lenny Kravitz were also in the crowd, as well as Queen B’s laaities.