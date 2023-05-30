The actress was heading into Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop at the Stade de France in Paris when she stopped to yell at a man trailing her.

Selena Gomez’s heated conversation with a security guard was caught on camera this past weekend.

In a fan’s Twitter footage shared over the weekend, he pointed in another direction as the Wizards of Waverly Place alum looked visibly kwaad with him.

Selena Gomez defended a fan from being pushed by her own security guard.❤️

Selena defended her fans so strongly!!!#SelenaGomez #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/H2nsK3VGTO — Forgella (@Forgella26) May 28, 2023

Page Six reached out to Gomez’s mense for comment on the interaction but received niks feedback.

CLASH: Selena and a security guard

Social media users have speculated that the ou was part of Gomez’s personal security detail, as he was spotted following her in multiple videos throughout the concert.