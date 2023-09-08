After three successful seasons of Oh What A Night at the Baxter Theatre, Shadley Schroeder returns to the stage with a new musical production, Reborn. He says Reborn is back after seven years with a reworked concept for Cape Town audiences to enjoy a wide variety of old school songs.

The musical production was dedicated to his late mom, and ran for four shows at the Joseph Stone Auditorium. Shadley decided to bring Reborn back but with a twist, so audience members are in for a treat. “There is going to be storytelling, jokes and a lot of things that people can relate to that will be presented in the evening. It is also Heritage Day and Heritage Month, so we are taking all that heritage like the Kaapse Klopse and we are going to celebrate it with old school music,” he says.

Reborn tells the true story of a young man from the Cape Flats, growing up in front of inspirational and influential teachers, artists, performers and impressarios. Schroeder’s life journey from the age of seven until the CEO of his own production company unfolds on stage, and is interlaced with comedy, heartache and musical hits from the Motown era, along with a live band and special friend, Nazneen Leeman. The show will take place on Monday, September 25, at the Academia Auditorium in Lansdowne.