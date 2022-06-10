Mitchells Plain singer Jodi Jantjies was once too scared to speak in public, but has now been nominated for her first ever SAMA (SA Music Award). The 21-year-old from Tafelsig has been nominated in the category of Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album for her debut album, Woorde, released last October.

SUCCESS: Debut album Woorde Jodi grew up with a stutter but says it’s never stopped her from reaching for her dreams. “To be recognised this early in my career is a testament of God’s plan for my life,” she tells the Daily Voice. “I’m grateful and so humbled but also very overwhelmed. But it's a reminder that God’s got me and every worry I have about my future success in the industry is erased because a SAMA nomination is huge and more than I could ever ask for.

“It's especially special because it’s my very first album, and I poured my heart and soul into it. The album with its array of genres represents me as a multi-faceted woman.” Her journey in the music industry started in 2016 when she auditioned for the ATKV-Crescendo talent development project and she’s grown into one of South Africa’s rising talents. Jodi is in her final year of her BA in Afrikaans and History at the University of the Western Cape.

She says it’s always been her dream to sing alongside her idol Karen Zoid, and Karen features on her first single, Gee My Die Woorde, off the album. “I got the opportunity to work with her and I wrote a song and pitched it to her,” she says. “Together we rounded the song off with our respective influences and magic was made.

“I’ve learnt so much from her. The song is about empowerment and what’s more empowering than two women writing a song together, each from totally different backgrounds?” COLLABORATION: Jodi with idol Karen Zoid Jodi has a twin sister Jade and three other siblings and lives with her elderly parents. ATKV-Crescendo project organiser Morné van Staden says Woorde was written and composed by Jodi and produced by their in-house team, reports the Weekend Argus.