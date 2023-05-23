After almost being cancelled following a scandalous split from his baby mama, multi-award-winning TV personality Katlego Maboe has bounced back. On the set of his latest gig, SABC1’s Deal or No Deal, Kat spoke about returning to the spotlight.

“It’s a massive blessing having the influx of work coming in at the moment, and even before the dip I experienced, I never took any of it for granted,” he said. #fyp #bigwinnn ♬ original sound - Deal or No Deal SA @dealornodealza We are still not over this moment 😭![CDATA[]]>😍 GOOSEBUMPS! #dealornodealza “I know that, in this industry, you are only as good as your last gig. “I could be fired from this job tomorrow. These things happen, so when a gig comes through, I’m so grateful for it.”

Launched in March, Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime game of chance, where contestants select one of 20 sealed boxes; each box contains a cash amount ranging from R1 to R250 000, reports IOL. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katlego Maboe (@katlegomaboe) As the game unfolds, the cash value of the boxes are revealed, and the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s Banker. Katlego, who has 12 years of live TV experience, said it’s good to be back on the small screen.

”I try and make the experience spontaneous for the contestants and everyone else, so the transition has been pretty smooth for me, and I’ve really enjoyed it because I have the opportunity of connecting with people on a real one-on-one basis.” The dad of one added that his busy days usually start at the crack of dawn, when he readies himself for work and his four-year-old son for school. His busy day starts at 9.30am where he shoots five episodes until 4pm.

After that he fetches his son, prepares supper, there’s bath time and a bit of play and 8pm is bed time, “and then the next day, we do it all over again”. @gmannutrition #dealornodealgame ##xhosatiktok #kzntiktoker #pitoritiktoker #vaaltiktok #mpumalangatiktoker #easter #sama28❤🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 ♬ Laughing - Gianluca Marino Kat, 35, and his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Monique Muller, made headlines in 2020 after a video of the couple arguing over him cheating on her was leaked on social media.