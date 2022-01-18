This week, mense were left shocked when news broke that Pioneer Foods had discontinued its Redro and Peck’s Anchovette fish paste products.

Taking to Twitter, @BronyW wrote: “Very sad to see that Pecks Anchovette has been discontinued in SA along with Redro which will no longer be manufactured. A product that has been around since 1891.”

Redro fish paste. Picture: Supplied

@NickdeBruyne wrote: “Apparently they just said on 702 that fishpaste is going to be discounted. I know it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, BUT WHY?”

While another consumer @kobusehlers wrote: “The blows keep on coming. An outrage!”

Category Manager of Foods at PepsiCo SSA, Mandy Murphy said they made the decision to discontinue production of their Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of last year.

“We made the decision to discontinue production of our Redro and Peck’s fish paste products towards the end of last year.

“This was part of our ongoing portfolio review.

“We communicated this to our customers, stopped production, and discontinued the sale of related items in December 2021.

“Products will therefore remain available for purchase by consumers as long as the retailers have stock on hand.

“We are in the process of finalising the sale of the related assets or brands to a third party,” said Murphy.

Pecks fish paste. Picture: Supplied

This is not the first time South Africans have been hard-hit by the discontinuation of one of their favourite food items.

In 2020 Nestle announced that it would be discontinuing the production of its Chocolate Log product in South Africa.

Aubergine Speciality Foods, the South African supplier who broke the news on Facebook said, "It’s a tragic day, Nestle chocolate logs will cease production in South Africa! Such an iconic item.

Last year, Simba also discontinued their “All Gold Tomato Sauce” flavour.

They announced that their traditional tomato sauce flavour has been voted out by South Africans, following their “Choose Me or Lose Me” campaign.

The campaign invited fans of the delicious crisps to choose which of the three iconic flavour chip flavours – salt and vinegar, tomato sauce and cheese, and onion – should survive, which one would be discontinued.

Simba salt and vinegar and cheese and onion have survived the cut.

IOL