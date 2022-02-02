A struggling female boxer is overjoyed after generous Daily Voice readers answered her appeal for help in preparing for an upcoming fight.

Emihle Ntunja, 25, from Langa has received a voucher worth R10 000 from a private donor, only identified as Mark, and nutritional supplements to the value of R500 from Vuyo Ngcobo in Goodwood.

She’s now set for her upcoming bout in the Khayelitsha Mew Way Hall on 19 February, where she will go up against Thema Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal.

An overwhelmed Emihle says: “I am so grateful to the Daily Voice, Mark and Vuyo and everyone who is supporting me.”

She is the only professional boxer at the Langa-based Cape Town Youth Boxing Club, which has 20 amateur members.

RIGHT STUFF: Buying supplements

The struggling fighter is unemployed and lives in a shack and said all she can afford to eat before bouts is pap.

She says: “I already bought myself a smartphone and will only buy the sports gear I need and save the remainder of the vouchers.

“I’ve never had everything I needed for my fights all at once, this is like a dream come true for me.

“I will go to that fight confident and fit enough, thanks to you,” said Emihle.

While Mark wasn’t available to comment, Vuyo said: “I was touched by the article because I am a sport fanatic myself, I like it when youth invest their time in good deeds.

“She was so happy she took me to her gym in the township, it was quite a good experience for me.

“I commit to continue supporting her.”

The development boxing event in February is being promoted by Jackie Brice Boxing Promotions, who are looking for fresh new talent in the city.

[email protected]