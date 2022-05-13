A Bredasdorp rapper has collaborated with a well-known artist from Kuils River to introduce himself to the Kaapse music scene with a kwaai track and accompanying music video that is being launched today. Donavan Petersen, aka Big D, joined forces with Marvin van Wyk, aka Cream Machine, to produce the video for their song Toss My In, which was shot in Lentegeur and N1 City’s Wonderland.

Big D says the song is all about asking Capetonians to welcome him to their music scene by “tossing in”, which refers to a childhood game on the Cape Flats where kids hook pinkies to become friends. He said it was an honour to work with Cream Machine who has found success on the local scene with songs such as Raak Taatie and Doen Jou Ding which features Early B and Justin Vega. The 27-year-old Big D says: “From the day I discovered his music, he has been an inspiration to me and others. He is number one on my bucket list of musicians I want to work with and I am glad that I have achieved that goal.”

The track and video was produced by BruinChild Media, who manages Big D, while the video was shot by HD Produxions. Cream Machine, 33, said it was great to work with both production companies. “Hulle doen it in a different way because they put in the extra work in en hulle bou ook relationships with mense op set.”