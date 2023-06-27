Beyoncé and SZA were the big winners at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on Sunday night. The 41-year-old RnB superstar and Kiss Me More hitmaker SZA both won three gongs each at the event, with both their respective albums Renaissance and SOS being handed Album of the Year.

SZA, 33, also beat out competition from Beyoncé as well as Lizzo, H.E.R and Coco Jones to be named Best Female RnB/Pop Artist. Meanwhile, Queen Bey won both the BET Her Award and the Viewer’s Choice Award for her 2022 smash hit Break My Soul. SZA also scooped Video of the Year for Kill Bill, having gone up against the likes of Chris Brown’s We (Warm Embrace) and Lizzo’s About Damn Time.

Beyoncé and SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, are currently headlining their own tours so neither were at the event at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to collect their accolades. Having led the way with seven nominations, rapper Drake managed two wins as his band DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE were awarded Best Group and also picked up Best Collaboration for Wait For U with Future and Tems, but lost out on Best Male Hip-Hop Artist to Kendrick Lamar and Best Male RnB/Pop Artist to a tie between Chris Brown and Usher. SCOOPED ACCOLADES: US hitmaker SZA Up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist was Cardi B, Glorilla and Meghan Thee Stallion, but the honour eventually went to Latto, while singer Coco Jones beat the likes of Ice Spice and Lola Brooke to become Best New Artist.