The 41-year-old singer broke the record set by Sir Georg Solti in 1997 when she scooped her 32nd award on Sunday. The victory of her album Renaissance in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category secured her place in musical legend.

Speaking on stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night. I wanna thank God for protecting me.

“Thank you, God. I’d like to thank my Uncle Jonny, who’s not here but he’s here in spirit. I’d like to thank my parents – my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me.

“I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys.”