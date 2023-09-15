Former Idols SA winner Paxton Fielies is ready to drop a brand-new album, but first she’s whetting fans’ appetites with a kwaai single dropping on Friday. The star from Bishop Lavis has fans excited with the release of her latest single, Be There.

The 23-year-old says the highly anticipated treffer, featuring dynamic duo Majorsteez, is all about female empowerment, with uniquely South African beats that fans will enjoy. The single is taken from Paxton’s upcoming studio album 23:23, which is due to release on October 27. Paxton shared a teaser on her social media platforms and captioned it: “now you know @officialmajorsteez brought all the vibes to the studio, can’t wait for you guys to hear the song!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by paxton fielies (@paxtonfielies_) The singer tells Independent Media: “Be There is a mesmerising fusion of contemporary South African sounds, with a pronounced amapiano influence. “This song was inspired by a lot of South African sounds. I wanted to create a song that highlights the strength and empowerment of a woman making the first move in pursuing a romantic connection. “In a world where we often hear about men pursuing women, I believe there’s immense power in women expressing their feelings and desires openly.”

She adds: “People can expect a very different sound from me and great energy from Majorsteez. They brought such a different element to the song, and the dynamics in studio was so unique.” THAT’S A WRAP: Paxton with Majorsteez With her soulful voice and emotionally charged lyrics, Paxton invites audiences to experience a tale of love, desire, and the unapologetic pursuit of one’s heart’s desire. In July, as they were wrapping up the album, Paxton said her latest body of work was very personal to her: “I’ve never felt this connected to my music before and I am so blessed to be working with an amazing team that believes in me more than I believe in myself. None of this would be possible without them.”