Media dik ding P. Diddy has once again found himself caught up in the vuil controversy around the unsolved murder of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. A new twist in the nearly three-decade long saga emerged after it was recently revealed that authorities in Nevada had searched a home linked to Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

Keefe’s nephew Orlando Anderson has long been thought to be a primary suspect in the rapper’s killing. Keefe has also claimed that he was an accomplice to the murder on several occasions. BROS OR FOES? Tupac and P. Diddy According to the Daily Mirror, police recovered several .40 calibre bullets while executing a search warrant last week. A few days later Keefe spoke of how he first met Diddy, who is alleged to have ordered the hit on Tupac, and how he regrets ever crossing paths with him.

“If I wouldn’t have ever met him, I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bull****,” he revealed on The Art of Dialogue podcast. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bulls***.” He then placed some of the blame for his empire and the downfall of Deathrow Records on Diddy. In 2021, during his previous interview on the podcast, Keefe gave a blow-by-blow account of how his nephew, who died a few years later in an unrelated gang shooting, killed Tupac.