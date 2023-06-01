South Africans are turning out to be the kings and queens of the ‘Golden Buzzer’ on international talent shows. In one week, three South African acts managed to score a pathway straight to the semi-finals in three different reality shows.

South Africa’s very own ‘Whitney Houston’ Belinda Davids received the Golden Buzzer at the Got Talent All Stars competition. The competition that is being hosted for the first time in Europe, features artists from more than 70 countries who are previous winners, finalists, or semi-finalists and whose performances have gone viral. Belinda, dressed in her signature rooi rok, had judges and the audience on their feet as she hit those high notes, some even showing each other goosebumps on their arms as she performed Whitney’s hit, I Have Nothing.

The singer, who is currently touring New Zealand with her The Greatest Love of All showcase, shared the video on her social platforms, describing her experience as “amazing”. In 2020, she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent. Earlier this week, amputee dancer Musa Motha made history on Britain’s Got Talent with his highly emotional contemporary dance piece.

Motha from Sebokeng lost his leg after he was diagnosed with cancer as a child. At the end of his performance, judges discovered that they had no more Golden Buzzers left but compelled by the audience, they went in for the first ‘group Golden Buzzer’ pushed on the show. WOW! Got Talent All Stars judges impressed Next, the Mzansi Youth Choir from Soweto delivered an extraordinary performance on season 18 of America’s Got Talent, which earned them an audience and Group Golden Buzzer and a spot in the semi-finals in August.