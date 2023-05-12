Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers, according to Daily Mail. Their son is seemingly named after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The Fenty Beauty creator, 35, gave birth to their son on May 13, 2022, four months after Page Six broke the pregnancy news. INSPIRATION: Star RZA They did not give fans a glimpse of the baby for several months until Rihanna finally posted a video of her child on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) In February, the Umbrella hitmaker revealed during her Super Bowl half-time performance that she and the rapper are expecting their second baby.

That same month, Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty, told Page Six that the musicians had gone through a “few names” for the laaitie. “She’ll have my head if I tell you,” he quipped at the time. OULIKE LAAITIE: Baby boy RZA Interestingly, Rihanna “always thought” she’d be married before she started her family, the songwriter told Vogue in April 2022.

“I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom,” she went on to say. “Who the f–k says it has to be that way?” The Shut Up and Drive songstress also described her plans to be “a passenger as much as the driver” in parenthood, gushing: “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become.” While she and rapper A$AP Rocky, 34, weren’t “planning” to conceive or tracking her ovulation, they also “weren’t planning against” a pregnancy.

“I called him inside and showed him,” Rihanna recalled of breaking the news of her first pregnancy to her man. “Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.” The musicians were long-time friends before their relationship took a romantic turn in early 2020.