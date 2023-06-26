Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having... wait for it... a boy! The reality TV star and drummer had rock n’ roll-themed gender reveal on social media on Saturday – with a burst of blue confetti indicating that they are about to have a seuntjie.

Kourtney, 44, posted a video on her Instagram, which showed the pregnant star sitting on her hubby’s lap as he sat behind a drum kit. “Tell me when you’re ready,” The Blink-182 musician tells his wife. “Is our pyro guy ready?” “I don’t know what’s happening,” Kourtney says, all opgemaak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) Travis, 47, plays a drum roll as the two kiss before blue confetti explodes into the air as he smashes on the cymbals. “I knew it!” people can be heard yelling as the two share another passionate soentjie. Kourtney revealed her and Travis’s pregnancy news at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 17, holding up a “TRAVIS IM PREGNANT” sign in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Kourtney has showed off her baby bump in bikini selfie on Instagram. The mom of three – who already has daughter Penelope, 10 and sons Reign Aston, eight, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex-berk Scott Disick – is expecting her first child with Travis. ANNOUNCED: Travis and Kourtney She captioned the carousel of images, which also show her enjoying a pool day with Penelope, “sweet summer”.