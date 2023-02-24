A Bishop Lavis singer is fast making a name for herself in the music industry and is dropping her EP Black and White on Saturday. Regina-Lee Thompson, 25, proved that music is in her future after the music videos of her hit single In My Bones featured on international hit music station Trace Urban and Down for U played on kykNet’s DStv channel 147.

Regina says the title of her EP speaks to the rollercoaster of emotions mense face in relationships. “Every song I have written on the EP has to do with what has happened in my past relationships and what is currently happening, so every song I wrote was with the emotion I was feeling at the time,” she explains. “I write with my emotions so every day wasn’t alway sunshine and rainbows.

“One of the tracks is titled I am More because at times people feel like they are not enough and not worthy of love, and I just wanted to remind people that you are more than the challenges love puts you through.” The EP consists of seven songs and she says it took her six months to complete. “This EP is a mixture of genres, more R&B, very emotional, sexy and some Afro vibes flowing with each track.”