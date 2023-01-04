The Masked Singer host recently became a pa for a staggering 12th time when Alyssa Scott – the mother of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months in December 2021 – gave birth to their daughter Halo, IOL reports.

But when it comes to his future family life, the 42-year-old insisted he has no “plan”, though seemingly ruled out taking measures to permanently be unable to father any more children.

During CNN’s 'New Year's Eve Live in Times Square on December 31, host Andy Cohen teased that Cannon appeared to be “single-handedly repopulating the Earth” and then quizzed him on his plan for the future.

Cannon replied: “Clearly, I don' have a plan. Honestly man, it’s just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don’t have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump.”