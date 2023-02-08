Beauty is not in the eye of the beholder for Madonna fans, who pakked uit over her snaaks behaviour and ever-changing gevriet. The 64-year-old singer gave mense another glimpse of her “new face” and eyebrow-raising 2023 Grammy Awards look in a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday.

She walked slowly towards the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand, and captioned the short clip “And the Winner is…”, which was set to the song Baddest of Them All by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. In the video, Madge paired the accessory with the same outfit she wore for the Grammys: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt, and spiced dinge up with a black tie, fishnet tights and a futuristic hairdo. .@Madonna: "Are you ready for a little controversy?" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/uvwduBhaHg — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 6, 2023 However, it wasn’t the Material Girl’s outfit that fans were focused on during music’s biggest night.

CONTROVERSIAL: Kim Petras and Sam Smith After the Vogue singer introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith for their controversial performance of Unholy on Sunday night, fans flocked to social media to comment on her “new face”. “Me attempting to ignore the fact that Madonna has a whole new face. #GRAMMYs,” one fan tweeted along with a meme video of Adele looking confused at a basketball game. “Has Madonna been nominated for ‘Best New Face’ at this year’s Grammy Awards?” another user quipped.