The death of dancer and amapiano star Costa Titch has sent shockwaves across the world. In a video clip which circulated on social media, the Mpumalanga-born star was seen stumbling and falling off the stage during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Kiddwaya sent a strong message to talent management teams, urging them to prioritise the artists’ mental health and well-being. OUTSPOKEN: TV star Kiddwaya “I just saw this terrible video of Costa Titch slumping and dying on stage. It is so sad because the guy was so talented and extremely young,” the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate said. “This is the message to managers, PR people and agencies and all the guys behind the scenes. “We got to do more to protect artists. We have to do regular blood checks, regular BP checks... check if they are mentally and physically okay.”

He continued: “A lot of these artists are taking drugs to escape the world or to carry the expectation and pressures from everybody... And they're taking drugs in heavy doses. When they go on stage, with all the excitement, with the energy and most times, they have heart attacks. “You have to check them regularly, and if you feel like something is wrong, you cancel the show. It costs nothing to refund the people. Yes, you might have some financial losses, but nothing is bigger than a loss of life. “You have to do more to protect your artists. If they are not okay, you cancel the show or reschedule. Give people their refunds, because the mental being and well-being of the artists are more important than anything.