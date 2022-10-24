Cortney van Harte, aka Mrs K, is stepping out of the shadows of other musicians and into the spotlight with the release of her first single My Energy. Since her arrival on the local music scene in 2020, Mrs K has featured on the songs of several well-known Cape musicians such as TwinzSpin, Mr Morris and DJ Tarenzo Bathathe, but says it is time to find success with her own music.

“I always had a passion for music and featuring on other people’s tracks, and seeing how well people relate to it made me realise that I am quite talented and I also deserve to give myself the opportunity to let people hear my voice and share my talent with the world,” she says. “This song has more of an R&B Neo soul sound, and it is basically about having a romantic interest but you aren’t sure what the vibes are exactly. “So it’s you making it known that you aren’t here to play games and your energy doesn’t come for free; if they want you they’re going to make an effort and work for it.”

Mrs K says while this song is her first introduction as a solo artist, she is working on releasing more music. “I am definitely down to do features with other artists but looking to push myself more and get my music out there,” she adds. “I want people to know me for my music and not for other people’s music.”