It’s been a few months since TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from producer Quinton Jones. The divorce is taking longer than expected to be finalised as the former star couple are embroiled in a nasty legal battle.

According to ZiMoja, Quinton, 39, is “demanding R10 000 monthly support” from Minnie, 33. “A source close to the estranged couple says Minnie is willing to fight tooth and nail to make sure her soon-to-be ex doesn’t benefit from her hard-earned money,” reported the publication. “Can you imagine Minnie taking care of their child and also supporting him financially? She will never let it happen.

“She has good lawyers on her side who will fight to make sure he doesn’t get anything,” the source revealed. While her first marriage did not work, Minnie still believes in love and would walk down the aisle again. “I believe in love; I believe in marriage,” she told Metro FM’s Best Breakfast team.