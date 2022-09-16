Excitement is building for the upcoming Soul Sisters concert at Grandwest next week, where legendary diva Sybil will be taking to the stage. The beloved singer is like an old friend to the Cape Flats where her numbers like The love I lost, Don’t make me over, and Easy on Me still klops in many a club and on radio stations.

Joining her on 24 September are Cape Town’s very own Soul Sisters Claire Philips, Mady Abrahams, Andrea Fortuin, Vuvu Khumalo and Amy Jones. Despite her fame which stretches over three decades, you will find it hard to find a diva-esque hair on this singer’s head. All she wants to do is “share her creative self with the world through music and song.”

LEGENDARY: Sybil, 57, is a US performer “Music is everything to me, as it has been part of my life through my parents since I was a child. It’s where I go for fun, peace, joy, happiness and love rhythmically allowing me to go to places free of any negativity. My music is about positivity, connection, celebration, peace, fun and love,” says Sybil. When asked about the song she must do at every show, the hitmaker said it depends on the country. “I will say in the USA it would be Don’t Make Me Over, in the UK it would be The Love I Lost and in South Africa, it would be Make It Easy On Me.”

One of her biggest fears is being unable to look after her loved ones, so it may come as no surprise that at the top of her bucket list “is being independently wealthy”. Ask who in the industry she’d like to work with, she says: “I believe writing with Lizzo would be amazing, as well as Black Coffee, his music does indeed, “Rock My World”. They both speak to me for different reasons.” She adds that if she was not a musician she would have been living her dream of being an educator.