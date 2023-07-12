DJ and music producer Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdah Bongz, has been doing a sterling job of standing in as a father to Kairo Forbes after she lost her rapper dad, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, in February. The sweet little girl recently celebrated her eighth birthday – the first without AKA – but Bongz and the rest of her family, including her mom, DJ Zinhle, AKA’s girlfriend rapper Nadia Nakai, and Glammy (Lynn Forbes) made sure she remained in high spirits despite facing adversity earlier in the year.

Taking to Instagram, Bongz shared a heartfelt message to Kairo, mentioning that she is the “warmest part” of his day and that her dad would be so “proud” of her. “@kairo.forbes you are the warmest part of my day. You force me to get up and fulfil every one of my promises, whether it’s taking you to bounce, or buying you that kids colourful coffee that doesn’t make sense. “No matter what you get me to do it. You are so special to me. Thank you for making our relationship easy and full of love. Thank you for being such a great kid to your mom, I know your dad is proud of you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY I LOVE YOU.❤️”