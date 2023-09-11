With the South African Film and Television Awards around the corner, the Daily Voice got to chat with the star of the most nominated Safta 2023 fliek, Gaia. The eco-horror movie is up for nine awards and actress Monique Rockman has been nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film for her lead role as Gabby the forest ranger.

In Gaia, Gabby takes shelter with two survivalists after an attack by mysterious creatures in a primordial forest. Monique, 36, from Albertinia, says the movie was filmed in the Knysna forest and she is very happy with all the nominations. “It is always good if your work is being recognised, me and the rest of the team worked really hard,” she explained.

The mom of one studied performing arts at Northlink College for a year in 2009 and is no stranger to our screens. She has been cast in many productions such as Suidooster, Die Spreeus and Binnelanders. She was also nominated for Best Actress in a Feature Film for her role as Pam in the crime thriller Nommer 37.

STARS: Monique in Nommer 37 with Irshaad Ally Gaia is already proving to be a huge success and won five awards at the Silwerskermfees for Best Film, Best Director, Best Hair and Make-up, Best Editor and Best Sound Design. Monique was also nominated for Best Actress at the same awards. “Filming was tough because as we started, Covid hit us, which was weird because in the movie there is a virus spreading,” Monique said.

“We had to stop filming then wait for a couple of weeks after the initial lockdown, then started filming again but it was winter and very cold and we did mostly night shoots and I had to shoot Suidooster at the same time.” The Safta nominations for Gaia include Best Feature Film, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Production, Best Achievement in Original Music and Best Achievement in Production Design. SET: Cast filming Gaia in Knysna forest Monique added: “I am very proud that I could represent coloured women and coloured girls.