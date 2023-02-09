Local muso Igshaan Adams, aka Shaan, from Mitchells Plain is rocking the charts with his single Give It from his debut album Thankful. The 28-year-old human resources administrator released his maiden project on November 11, which has since gathered 6.5 million radio impacts after just three months, and has been at No 1 on the Heart FM SA Top 10 chart for the past three weeks.

It even debuted at No 3 on Gagasi FM’s top 10 R&B song in Durban, and on Saturday, it peaked at No 35 on the CTM International Chart. SUCCESS: Shaan is rocking charts with Give It. PICTURES: SUPPLIED AND FACEBOOK “It’s the absolute and most amazing feeling ever, but it’s also humbling because I felt like I saw no progress and all of a sudden all of these things are happening so fast,” Adams says. “This has been pushing and motivating me to do more music. The full message of the track is to adore your significant other, let them know they are special and a 10 out of 10 and be absolutely amazing to her.

“I have been doing music all my life, making beats since the age of 11.” Before the release of Thankful Shaan had released over 100 songs, through the years but the streams and numbers were low. However, he never gave up on his dream: “When I saw one person streaming my song, it meant the world to me because that is time that person will never get back but they spent ... listening to my song.