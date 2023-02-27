Slain rapper AKA’s album Mass Country is finally out and the Megacy is in full celebration with his album on repeat. Mass Country, which was released posthumously, has been trending since it dropped on Friday with fans reviewing the rapper’s last work.

His award-winning rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai took to social media to celebrate the album’s release. Nakai shared a picture of herself, looking at the famous album cover. In her caption, she shared that she couldn’t believe the album release was happening without the rapper and how proud she was of him. She wrote: I can’t believe this is happening without you. “I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW!#MassCountry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) Prior to the album’s release, a listening session was held where members of the Megacy got to hear the album for the first time. Nakai was in attendance at the session and opened up to the Megacy about making music with the late rapper. Nakai features on the album on a song called Dangerous, along with Blxckie.

Speaking to the audience, Nakai explained the importance of the song and how she and AKA were able to make music from a lovers’ perspective and how they drew inspiration from Beyoncé and Jay-Z performing together. Music streaming platform Spotify honoured AKA with a billboard displayed in Times Square, New York late last week. POSTHUMOUSLY: AKA’s new album Mass Country is out Meanwhile, AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes shared an emotional tribute. In an image posted on her social media, Lynn can be seen standing over AKA’s casket at his funeral last week.