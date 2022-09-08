The wait is finally over for fans of Cape Town singer Tye Platinum, who released his second single Maybe after a two-year wait. The 37-year-old R&B artist rose to stardom in 2019 as a finalist on The Voice SA.

“A lot of it has to do with the after effects of the global pandemic, but here I am two years later with a brand-new song and ever so grateful to still be able to do what I love,” says Tye. “Maybe touches on the subject of how we sometimes complicate relationships and the complications of getting into a good relationship nowadays. “This song holds true to my roots as an R&B lover and performer.”

Tye released his debut single, That’s Why I Love You, at the height of the pandemic in 2020. For more than a decade, he has worked behind the scenes writing songs for other musicians while singing back-up for the likes of Jonathan Butler, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Johnny Clegg. “I decided to focus on performing and picked up the mic after a four-year run with a Joburg-based publishing company came to an end, a decision I am very happy I made,” he says.

“I had a great team putting this song together. My two co-authors Devon Van Rooi and Charl Smidt helped me bring this story to life. “We hired the services of bassist Kurt Randall and Keanu Harker on lead guitar to feed my love for live instrumentation. “The rest of the music was split between myself and my co-producer and engineer Shaggy.”