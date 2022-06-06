Mariah Carey is being sued for $20 million (R300m) for alleged copyright infringement over her 1994 international hit song, All I Want for Christmas Is You. The plaintiff, a musician named Andy Stone, claims he co-wrote and recorded a festive song of the same name in 1989 and never gave permission for it to be used.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday in Louisiana, Stone alleges that Mariah and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff “knowingly, willfully, and intentionally engaged in a campaign to infringe” his copyright. He is seeking damages of $20m for alleged financial loss, while the festive favourite has earned the diva $60m (nearly R1billion) in royalties over the last three decades. The hit is one of the most successful music singles of all time, selling 16 million copies worldwide, topping the charts in over 20 countries and enjoying plenty of playtime every festive season.

Stone’s song, released with his band Vince Vance and the Valiants, only had moderate success on Billboard's country music charts. Despite having the same titles, the songs sound different and have different lyrics. Stone, though, accuses Carey and Afanasieff of aiming to “exploit the popularity and unique style” of his song, causing “confusion”.