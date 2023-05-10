Singer and songwriter Luvuezo Antonio, aka Luie V, from Belhar has released a hot new single Nyakaza. The song features Dark Whiz and Zambian producer DJ C.O.B, and is the first treffer he has released since June.

Luie V tells the Daily Voice he was working hard on his first album which was set to be released in November, but then the producer lost all his music. “I was working on 14 songs and he [producer] said that his hard drive gave in. Released: Nyakaza “I asked if he had a recovery system because it’s his business and he did not have one.

“He took it to different companies to try and recover it but nothing happened,” he explained. Luie V said he lost 36 original songs. “I felt very discouraged and felt like I was in a dark space, it sent me into a depression because I was upset.

“For the period of nine months I didn’t worry about music anymore because all the money and sacrifice that went into that is all gone.” He said he paid R750 per song to record, mix and master and had a few features with Tarenzo and Bravo le Roux, who he also paid. He added: “Nyakaza is a vibey amapiano track that is about being happy, the song encourages dancing and filling the dance floor whether at a small intimate party, crowded club or in your car; the car will simply keep you moving.”