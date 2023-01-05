It’s a brand-new year and that means new music is on the horizon, with Kaapse singer, songwriter, rapper and guitarist Kyle van Eden, aka Lowkey Afrika, dropping his debut single titled Come Over. The new song was released on Tuesday when Kyle celebrated his 25th birthday.

He described the sound of his track as Afro-pop. “Come Over is not just a song to tell your lover to come over but also to bring positivity by saying: come over to this side, stop worrying about life and stressful moments but just for a second relax,” he explains. “We often get so caught up in our own minds we forget to enjoy this life that we have been blessed with.”

Born in Crawford, Kyle moved to Johannesburg and later KwaZulu- Natal for a few years and says that is where his love and passion for all things music started. “I started releasing music just before Covid [in 2020] but it was more about working in the studio and actually finding my sound. It took me quite a while but through releasing music I realised Afro is my main genre.” Kyle says his sound is influenced by Bob Marley, John Mayer and Mi Casa.