It might be winter but the Daily Voice is going to make it warm this weekend! Get ready to skut jou biscuit at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday with legendary 90s hitmaker Robin S and the Soul Sisters for a night of old-school classics that will have you jamming like it’s 1999.

The Voice spoke to the legend on Thursday at the Heart FM studio in Green Point. This is her first time back in South Africa since 2013, and said her favourite part about Cape Town is the mense. “I feel more blessed that I can have generations enjoy the music, it makes me feel special; they say when God is involved with everything that you do it prospers.

“As a kid you say you wanna be a singer but I became an entertainer and I really love what I do,” the diva added. Robin will be showing ons love with hits such as Luv 4 Luv, Givin’ You All That I Got, Show Me Love and Back It Up. She said the audience should expect a lot of energy and might even see her kaalvoet.

“You gonna get the real me, if my feet hurt believe I’m coming out of the shoes.” Joining her will be Collide hitmaker Lady Zamar, as well as Vuvu Kumalo, Tracey Carter, Romaine Barreiro, Amy Jones and Andrea Fortuin. They will be accompanied by the Sweet Chilli Band, with Heart FM’s Suga as host. LEGEND: 90s US hitmaker Robin S Born Robin Stone, the 61-year-old has been singing since the age of five in church, and doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon, adding that fans can expect new music from her next month.