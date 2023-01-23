Kim Kardashian swept into Harvard Business School as a guest lecturer to speak on the success of her multi-billion-dollar SKIMS shapewear business — but online mense were not impressed. A camera crew on Friday followed the reality star and SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede as they arrived to talk to Boston students enrolled in the Moving Beyond Direct to Consumer course, Page Six reports.

Although NBC10 Boston reported that some attendees gave Kardashian an ‘A’ for her nearly two-hour speech about SKIMS, which was valued at $3.2 billion just a year ago, Twitter trolls slammed the lawyer in training and Harvard for inviting the “talentless” businesswoman in the first place. #EXCLUSIVE: #KimKardashian leaving Harvard Business School after speaking for nearly 2 hours. Students say they learned a ton. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/MhppzWlhAd — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) January 20, 2023 “This is hilarious. @KimKardashian can’t spell @Harvard,” one critic wrote of the celebrity and her varsity appearance, which lasted for about an hour and 45 minutes. Kim Kardashian was born into wealth,” another declared. “Attempted to use a sex tape to launch an acting or singing career; neither launched. Kim K was wealthy enough to make a scripted reality TV show work because she & her family are shameless. Harvard is just as tacky as the Kardashians now.”

“The words ‘Kardashian’ and ‘Harvard’ should never appear in the same sentence…. ever,” another stated, while one commenter added, “I’d hate to pay that Harvard tuition $$$$ to only get her as a speaker. Do Better, Harvard.” “Lim k on speaking at harvard: ‘oh my god, you guys, like i am actually going to speak at harvard, like oh my god, this is such a biggg dealll. [in that whiny voice],’” another made fun of the 42-year-old’s social media persona. Many users questioned what kind of advice Kardashian gave, as she does not have a college degree herself.

“Schooled them on what? Using the word Literally after every sentence,” one joked. “And gives advice on what? How to ride the coattails of famous parents?” another chimed in on the kin of Robert Kardashian and ever-present ‘momager’ Kris Jenner. “How to sell your soul 101,” another suggested.

“Get your ass up and work that 9-5,” added another, referencing her infamous, much-ridiculed advice to working women last year. A student named Liz, however, told NBC10 Boston that she learnt a klomp goetes from Kardashian. “I think a lot of people don’t respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion-dollar company,” she told the outlet.